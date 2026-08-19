WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s AGGRESSIVE celebration goes viral after dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva on Day 5 of Galle Test

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made up for the no-ball on fourth day to dismiss Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva for 59 on Day 5 of Galle Test on Wednesday.

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Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva at Galle. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 1st Test: Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made up for a massive blunder on Day 4 of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday. Jadeja had sent back Dhananjaya de Silva when he was batting on 7 with KL Rahul taking a sharp catch but the delivery was deemed a no-ball to the disappointment of the Indian team.

Shubman Gill’s side had to wait a long time after that to break a stubborn fifth wicket partnership between Sri Lankan skipper De Silva and first innings centurion Sonal Dinusha. It was Jadeja who finally got the breakthrough, ending a frustrating 95-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva finally dismissed for 59 off 151 balls with 7 fours.

The Lankan captain attempted to sweep Jadeja but only managed to get a top-edge to Manav Suthar at short fine-leg. Jadeja’s aggressive celebration soon went viral on social media, especially after his blunder on the fourth day.

WATCH Ravindra Jadeja dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva on Day 5 of 1st Test on Wednesday…

India needed a way through, and Ravindra Jadeja found it. Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 5, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/tCm8qzqmBb — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 19, 2026

Dhananjaya de Silva’s dismissal opened the flood gates for Team India on the final day. Chasing 372 to win, Lanka were reduced to 142 for 5 after the dismissal of their skipper. Pacer Prasidh Krishna struck soon after before lunch on the final day, getting wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella caught down the leg-side for 10. Dickwella had scored 80 in the first innings of the Galle Test after making a comeback in this format after nearly three years.

Manav Suthar then built on the twin blow before lunch with three wickets in his 23rd over to complete his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket in just his second match. Suthar, who had claimed two wickets on Day 4, dismissed Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara in a triple-wicket maiden over – the 76th of the innings.

Suthar’s triple blows reduced Sri Lanka to 199 for 9 and put Shubman Gill one wicket away from winning the first Test in the second session on the final day. The Gujarat Titans all-rounder had Dinusha caught behind for 84 off 128 balls with one six and 8 fours and fellow Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was bowled off the first delivery he faced.

Kumara managed to keep out three deliveries before edging Suthar to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off the final delivery of the over to put Indians on the doorstep of victory.