WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates return to Indian side with wicket against Sri Lankan XI

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrated his return to Indian side with a couple of wickets against Sri Lanka XI on Day 1 of warm-up match in Colombo on Friday.

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India's Ravindra Jadeja (right) celebrates after claiming a wicket against Sri Lanka XI on Day 1 of warm-up match in Colombo. (Source: X)

Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026: Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is getting ready to return to the side after being rested for the one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this year. The two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning at Galle on August 15 will be Jadeja’s first Tests in the year 2026.

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder was part of the Indian side led by KL Rahul in the absence of injured Shubman Gill which took on Sri Lanka XI in a three-day warm up match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Friday. After Lankan skipper Sonal Dinusha won the toss and decided to bat first, the Indian bowlers struggled to pick wickets on a docile NCC surface.

The Lankan XI openers Nishan Fernando and Ravindu Rasantha got their side off to a flying start with the former smashing 66 in 65 balls with 11 fours and a six. They put on 110 runs for the opening wicket against some wayward bowling by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.

While Fernando was dismissed through a run-out, it was Jadeja who provided the first wicket with the ball on the opening day of the warm-up match. The Indian all-rounder bowled number three batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara with an arm-ball to claim the second Lankan wicket to fall. Sooriyabandara was dismissed for 35 off 63 balls with 6 fours.

WATCH Ravindra Jadeja dismiss Pasindu Sooriyabandara HERE…

Right on the money. Ravindra Jadeja sticks to his line and gets his reward. Watch SLC XI take on Team India in the warm-up game, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/vqPlnxKgk4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 7, 2026

Jadeja enjoys a wonderful record in Test cricket against the Sri Lankan team so far. In seven Tests against the Lankans, Jadeja has scored 326 runs in 9 innings at an average of 65.20, with a century and a fifty and a best score of 175 not out. He has claimed 33 wickets at an average of 23.72, with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5 for 41.

Overall in 48 international games against Sri Lanka, Jadeja has made 791 runs in 34 innings at an average of 46.52, with a century and two fifties and also taken 66 wickets at an average of 31.87, with two five-wicket hauls.

In 89 Tests with the ball, Jadeja has taken 348 wickets at an average of 25.11, with 15 five-wicket hauls and three 10-fers to his name, with best figures of 7/42. He has also scored 4,095 runs in 133 innings at an average of 38.27, with six centuries and eight fifties.

Jadeja then added a second wicket towards the end of Day 1 by dismissing Lankan all-rounder Ramesh Mendis for 32 off 49 balls (2×4, 1×6) as the hosts lost their 7th wicket for 347. Apart from Jadeja, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav also picked up a couple of wickets – dismissing Ahan Wickamasinghe for 31 and wicketkeeper Anjala Bandara for 13.

Opener Rasantha top-scored for the Lankan side with 71 off 143 balls with 1 six and 6 fours on Day 1 while skipper Sonal Dinusha also chipped in with a half-century.