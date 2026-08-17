WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja creates HISTORY, becomes only third cricketer ever to achieve THIS feat

India's Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 on Day 3 of 1st Test at Galle on Monday.

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Ravindra Jadeja reacts on Day 3 of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja is still going strong for India even at 37 years of age. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder became only the third left-arm spinner in the history of the game to claim 350 wickets in Test cricket when he dismissed Sri Lanka debutant Keshara Nuwantha for 2 on Day 3 of 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium.

When we added 4000 runs with the bat in additions to his 350 wickets, Jadeja has now joined a rare club to become only the 4th cricketer and 2nd Indian ever to achieve this feat. The other cricketers to achieve this rare feat are – India’s Kapil Dev (5248 runs, 434 wickets), Daniel Vettori (4531 runs, 362 wickets) and Ian Botham (5200 runs, 383 wickets).

Jadeja is also the third left-arm spinner after Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka (433 wickets) and Vettori (362 wickets) to go part the 350-wicket mark in Tests. But Nuwantha would could himself unlucky to be dismissed as his hard drive off Jadeja when off Yashasvi Jaiswal’s thigh off the rebound with Indian skipper Shubman Gill taking an easy catch off the rebound.

WATCH Ravindra Jadeja complete his 350 wickets in Test cricket HERE…

– 4000+ runs.

– 350 Test wickets. ALL ROUNDER – SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA Second Indian after great Kapil Dev. #Jadeja #RavindraJadeja #KapilDev #INDvSL #TestCricket [India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Galle Test, Jaddu Bowling]pic.twitter.com/bUOIMyuidw — Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) August 17, 2026

Absolute masterclass in spin! Ravindra Jadeja is putting on a clinic on the turning tracks of Galle. Pure joy to watch a maestro at work! pic.twitter.com/GofdYJDCG8 — Cricket Desi Wala (@shahamalig) August 17, 2026

It was Jadeja’s second wicket of Day 3. He had opened his account with the dismissal of Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva in the first session. Jadeja got De Silva to edge to first slip where KL Rahul took a sharp catch.

The Indian all-rounder went to 351 Test wickets when he got the wicket of Lankan centurion Sonal Dinusha for an even hundred. Dinusha was trapped in front by Jadeja to be dismissed for 100 off 168 balls with 2 sixes and 4 fours.

Earlier, Niroshan Dickwella and Dinusha’s resolute 146-run partnership revived the Lankan innings after the home team were reduced to 90 for 5 in the first session in reply to India’s 462 in the first innings. Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna ended the partnership, getting a thin edge off Dickwella, whose long wait for a maiden Test ton will continue as he departed for 80 off 115 balls with 7 fours.

Meanwhile, Jadeja is the 5th Indian cricketer after Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to claim 350 wickets or more in Test cricket. Of all the left-arm spinners in Test cricket with more than 125 Test cricket, only South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj has a better strike-rate – 56.4 – than Jadeja’s 58.1. He ended the innings with figures of 3/57 in 21 overs.

At the other end, the other left-arm spinner Manav Suthar ended up with 4/76 – including a wicket off the first ball in the Test match. Suthar dismissed Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara as Lankans were bowled out for 284 to concede a first innings lead of 178 runs.