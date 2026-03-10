Home

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja recreates iconic Dhurandhar scene with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

Rajasthan Royals recreate the iconic "Dhurandhar" scene to welcome Ravindra Jadeja, with the stylish video quickly going viral and grabbing fans attention on social media.

Ravindra Jadeja recreates iconic 'Dhurandhar' scene with Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2026: The 19th edition of IPL 2026 is fast approaching, with the schedule for the first 20 days of IPL 2026 set to be announced for March 12.The Board of Control for Cricket in India is planning the fixtures carefully to avoid a clash with the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals announced a major trade confirming Sanju Samson will move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Jadeja, who began his IPL journey with RR, is set to return to franchise after seventeen years, now as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

To mark his homecoming, Rajasthan Royals recreated the iconic “Dhurandhar” scene in a special video. In the original moment, Rahman Daiket enters a political rally, bends at the podium and greets the crowd with “Assalamualaikum, Lyari.”

Similarly, Ravindra Jadeja is seen walking onto the stage in a dapper look and greeting the crowd with “Khamma Ghani, Rajasthan.” The video quickly caught the attention of fans and has taken social media by storm, with many praising Jadeja’s style and attitude.

Watch video here…

𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐆𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢, 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 🔥⚔️ Ravindrasinh Jadeja has arrived for IPL 2026 💗 pic.twitter.com/fVUVl5zTjZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 10, 2026

For Ravindra Jadeja, the move marks an emotional return. One of the promising young talents discovered by Rajasthan Royals during their title-winning 2008 season, Jadeja, who played a key role in the team’s historic victory under the leadership of Shane Warne said, “Rajasthan Royals gave me my first platform and my first taste of victory. Coming back feels special – it’s not just a team for me, it’s home. Rajasthan Royals is where I won my first IPL, and I hope to win more with this current group of players.”

Alongside Jadeja, star England all-rounder Sam Curran will play a key role for RR as he can contribute with both bat and ball in different conditions makes him an important addition to the Royals growing and well-balanced squad.

RR appointed Riyan Parag as their new captain

Rajasthan Royals have appointed Riyan Parag as their new captain following Sanju Samson’s move to Chennai Super Kings. The 24-year-old has previously led the side when Samson missed eight matches due to injury last season. During that period, Rajasthan Royals managed to win two of those games.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Charak

