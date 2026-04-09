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WATCH: Reporter roasts Babar Azam over comparison with Virat Kohli for..., video goes viral

WATCH: Reporter roasts Babar Azam over comparison with Virat Kohli for…, video goes viral

Babar Azam blasts a reporter after a comparison with Virat Kohli. Take a look and read the full story.

A reporter slams Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Babar Azam, who is captaining Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, scored 43 runs off 37 balls against Hyderabad Kingsmen and was the top scorer for his team.

Babar Azam scores 43 runs off 37 balls vs Hyderabad Kingsmen

His team was chasing 146 runs, and he started well but could not stay till the end to finish the match.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam was his team’s highest scorer against Hyderabad Kingsmen, making 43 runs from 37 balls.

Babar Azam shuts down comparison with Virat Kohli

After the game, a reporter asked him why he is not able to finish matches. The reporter also compared him with Virat Kohli, saying Kohli often finishes games. Babar was not happy with this question.

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While chasing 146, Babar looked set but couldn’t carry his innings till the end. After the game, a reporter questioned his inability to finish games and even compared him to Virat Kohli, who is known for closing matches. Babar did not react well to the comparison.

Reporter: “Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?”

Babar Azam: “Finish these things. Keep these things to yourself. End the comparison and move on. It’s your misconception that I have not finished matches.”

BABAR RESPONDED TO A QUESTION ON KOHLI-BABAR COMPARISON • Journalist – “Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?” • Babar Azam – “Let these things to… pic.twitter.com/A69fIV9urI — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 8, 2026

Babar Azam faces criticism over strike rate in T20s

Throughout his career, Babar Azam faced heavy criticism and hate for slow batting and low strike rate in T20 formats.

Babar Azam’s performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 so far

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, Babar Azam has played two matches and scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 126.15, including 10 fours and one six.

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