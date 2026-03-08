WATCH: Ricky Martin shakes a leg on Sukhbir’s charbuster song from the 1990s before T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony, video goes viral

Home

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand final, the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ricky Martin grooving to Sukhbir's hit Punjabi song "Oh Ho Ho Ho" has taken social media by storm.

T20 World Cup 2026: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will end with a grand closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday before the final clash between India and New Zealand. The event will feature international pop icon Ricky Martin as the main performer, along with Indian artists Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak, adding to the celebrations ahead of the title match.

Before the ceremony starts, a rehearsal video of Ricky Martin grooving to Sukhbir’s hit Punjabi song “Oh Ho Ho Ho” has taken social media by storm. The lively clip quickly grabbed fans attention and further built excitement ahead of the T20 World Cup final.

When Ricky Martin meets Sukhbir’s Punjabi beats… and suddenly it’s Oh Ho Ho Ho all the way! 🕺🔥 See you guys at the mega Closing Ceremony of the Final Showdown ! Gates Open: 3.30 PM

Performances Begin: 5:30 PM See you there !#T20WorldCup #FeelTheThrill pic.twitter.com/f3HaNqj6Qm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2026

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

