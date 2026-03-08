  • Home
  • Sports
  • WATCH: Ricky Martin shakes a leg on Sukhbirs charbuster song from the 1990s before T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony, video goes viral

WATCH: Ricky Martin shakes a leg on Sukhbir’s charbuster song from the 1990s before T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony, video goes viral

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand final, the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ricky Martin grooving to Sukhbir's hit Punjabi song "Oh Ho Ho Ho" has taken social media by storm.

Published date india.com Published: March 8, 2026 5:11 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
T20 World Cup 2026, India vs New Zealand, Ind vs Nz T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Narendra Modi Stadium, T20 World Cup 2026 Closing ceremony, Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, Shukhbir Singh
Ricky Martin shakes a leg on Sukhbir's charbuster song (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will end with a grand closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday before the final clash between India and New Zealand. The event will feature international pop icon Ricky Martin as the main performer, along with Indian artists Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak, adding to the celebrations ahead of the title match.

Before the ceremony starts, a rehearsal video of Ricky Martin grooving to Sukhbir’s hit Punjabi song “Oh Ho Ho Ho” has taken social media by storm. The lively clip quickly grabbed fans attention and further built excitement ahead of the T20 World Cup final.

Ricky Martin shakes a leg on Sukhbir’s charbuster song, watch video here…

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.