As we inch closer to the star-studded Bushfire fund-raising match on Sunday, so are our beloved former cricketers. Ricky Ponting, captain of one of the teams, put on his batting gear and hit the nets in a bid to prepare for the T10 contest, and joining him was none other than the great Brian Lara.

Ponting posted a video on Twitter, where the former Australia captain played some riveting cover drives, bringing back memory of his glory days as one of the finest batsmen of his time. Posted in the early hours on Wednesday, Ponting, up against a bowling machine, brought out his classic cover drives.

Just like riding a bike. A very slow bike. pic.twitter.com/Ba6dnHIBzO — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 6, 2020

“Just like riding a bike. A very slow bike,” Ponting tweeted.

Hours after the first clip became viral, Ponting posted another video, this time featuring Lara strapping up as well. Facing local bowlers at indoor nets, Ponting and Lara’s strokeplay turned back time. Exquisite timing and lovely footwork as the two batsmen looked to have not missed a beat. To cap it off, Lara slashed a ball through off, with Ponting hinting where Lara would bat, if he is in his team.

If I’m batting three on Sunday, hopefully this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara pic.twitter.com/dsaXhJTLoU — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 6, 2020

“If I’m batting three on Sunday, hopefully this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara,” Ponting tweeted.

The match was originally expected to be held at the SCG Saturday but has been moved to Junction Oval on Sunday due to forecast of heavy rain. Torrential rains are expected from Friday night until the end of the weekend and the priority is to ensure that the Big Bash League final takes place provided a window exists on February 8.

The match will now be part of a double-header to be played in Melbourne on Sunday, also featuring Australian women’s clash with England. Adam Gilchrist takes over the reins from Shane Warne since the former Australia legspinner has been ruled out due to prior commitments. Sadly, the rescheduling further means that former Australia captain Michael Clarke, batsman Michael Hussey, along with a number of the female stars will also no longer be able to take part.