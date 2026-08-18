WATCH: Rishabh Pant creates new WORLD RECORD, becomes fastest ever cricketer to…

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed his 20th Test fifty off 53 balls on Day 4 of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle on Tuesday.

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India's Rishabh Pant en route to scoring a fifty on Day 4 of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle. (Source: X)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant created a new world record en route to notching up his 20th fifty in Test cricket on Day 4 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday. Pant became the first-ever Indian cricketer to smash 100 sixes in Tests and becomes the fastest batter to achieve this feat in Test cricket.

Exactly eight years after making his Test debut against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the Delhi Capitals star completed his 100th maximum with a six off pacer Lahiru Kumara which also brought up a crucial fifty off 53 balls.

Pant launched the 14th ball of his second innings over long-off for a six off fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, signalling a ball change to reach 99 sixes. He then reached the milestone with a hooked six over fine leg off Kumara to reach his fifty.

WATCH Rishabh Pant smash Lahiru Kumara for a six HERE…

Rishabh Pant stepped out and sent that one straight into the Galle skyline. Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/rqOJoGZChq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 18, 2026

The Indian wicketkeeper is only the 4th cricketer in history of Test cricket to hit 100 sixes in the format after Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist. But Pant is the fastest to reach this landmark in terms of balls faced – 4918 – as well as in terms of innings, having achieved it in only 89 knocks. Former England captain Stokes currently holds the record for most sixes in Test cricket – 138.

The Delhi wicketkeeper improved on record of former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, who was the first and the quickest to 100 Test sixes in 6578 deliveries. Stokes notched up his 100th Test six off 9042 balls, while McCullum took 9756.

Fastest batter to hit 100 Test sixes (balls faced)

Balls Faced Name Country 4918 Rishabh Pant India 6578 Adam Gilchrist Australia 9042 Ben Stokes England 9756 Brendon McCullum New Zealand

With 80 sixes, Pant is also the second-highest six-hitter in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history, only second to Stokes (88). Virender Sehwag ranks second on the all-time list for India with 90 maximums to his name, followed by former captain Rohit Sharma (88) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (82).

Pant is India’s highest six-hitter in Australia (15) and England (28). He has struck 41 of his maximums at home from 16 Tests. In 51 matches, Pant has amassed over 3619 runs in his career at a near 44 average with eight centuries and 15 half-centuries.

He was finally dismissed for 66 off 69 balls with 2 sixes and 8 fours off the bowling of Kumara. Pant attempted another pull-shot, only to top edge the ball which was taken by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, bringing an end to his thrilling innings. Thanks to Pant’s fireworks, India extended the lead to over 350 runs after taking a 178-run first innings lead.

India now lead by 355 runs with 4 wickets remaining with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar in the middle.