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WATCH: Rishabh Pant walks off injured, BRAVE return ends in heartbreak vs RCB

WATCH: Rishabh Pant walks off injured, BRAVE return ends in heartbreak vs RCB

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant walked off retired hurt after a painful elbow blow from Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2026 against RCB, cutting short his innings in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant walks off injured, comeback ends in disappointment (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: In IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, LSG captain Rishabh Pant suffered an injury during the game and was eventually forced to retire hurt.

The incident took place in the fifth over of LSG’s innings, when Josh Hazlewood was in the middle of his spell for RCB. Pant came in to face the second delivery of the over, with the next two balls resulting in dot deliveries. However, on the fourth ball of the over, Hazlewood’s delivery struck Pant on his left elbow, leaving him in visible discomfort. He eventually had to walk off the field due to the pain.

The team physiotherapist quickly rushed onto the field to assess him. Despite the brief attention, Pant was unable to continue and had to retire hurt after facing just three deliveries. As he made his way back to the dressing room, he appeared in pain. In a touching moment, Josh Hazlewood also walked up and gave Pant a reassuring pat on the back as he left the field.

Rishabh Pant walked off the field in pain, watch video here…

.@RishabhPant17 forced to retire hurt after taking a blow to the elbow, a quiet walk off and anxious faces in the LSG camp 🤕 How big a setback could this be? 👀#TATAIPL | #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 ➡️ #RCBvLSG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/nyGp1mrMqj pic.twitter.com/qyEth1R0Ic — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 15, 2026

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However, skipper Rishabh Pant evoked memories of his iconic Manchester Test moment. Despite walking off the field earlier due to injury, the brave-hearted Pant returned to the crease to continue batting, showing remarkable resilience and determination.

Pant returned to the crease in the 16th over after Ayush Badoni’s dismissal, but his comeback ended in disappointment. He was dismissed an over later, edging a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Phil Salt behind the stumps. Pant managed just 1 run off 6 balls before walking back.

RCB climbs to the top of the points table

Coming to the match, Lucknow Super Giants managed to score just 146 runs in their 20 overs. RCB chased the target easily in 15.1 overs, thanks to an impressive knock from Virat Kohli, who anchored the innings despite early blow.

Meanwhile skipper Rajat Patidar (27 off 13), Jitesh Sharma (23 off 9), Tim David (14 off 8), Romario Shepherd (14 off 8) chipped in with crucial runs to power the side to their fourth victory this season. With this victory, RCB climbed to the top of the points table with 8 points.

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