Home

Sports

WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton shines with the bat as Mumbai Indians defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton shines with the bat as Mumbai Indians defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton's impressive knock powers Mumbai Indians to a 6-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

IPL 2026 MI vs LSG: The match no. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Suryakumar Yadav’s Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Where Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match no. 47 playing XI

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Also Read: Why is Hardik Pandya not leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 match vs LSG

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In this match, star Mumbai Indians player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma, who is known for his brilliant batting performances and iconic knocks. Rohit Sharma played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, after a while. As he was suffering from his injury. However, against Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling, he showcased a brilliant batting performance. Speaking about his individual score, Rohit Sharma scored 84 runs off 44 balls, including six fours and seven sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 190.

Meanwhile, his opening partner, Ryan Rickelton, also played a crucial role for Mumbai Indians as he scored 83 runs off 32 balls, including six fours and six sixes. Both batters helped Mumbai Indians to make a spectacular start and put LSG under pressure.

Their brilliant batting performance also sealed the game for Mumbai Indians. However, star batters, Naman Dhir and Will Jacks gave a finishing touch to the match by smashing impressive boundaries.

For Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Manimaran Siddharth was the only bowler to get two wickets (2/47). Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Mohsin Khan were the bowlers to get one wicket each.

Let’s talk about Lucknow Super Giants’ batting performance as they got a good start in the match with some brilliant boundaries by star batter, Mitchell Marsh, as he scored 44 runs off 25 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, LSG made a big change in the squad by adding Josh Inglis to the squad. But, he couldn’t sprinkle his magic against Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack and departed for 13 runs off 5 balls.

After this early wickets, Lucknow Super Giants’ fans got some hope as star batter, Nicholas Pooran, was facing early blunders and poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Pooran scored 63 runs off 21 balls, including one four and eight sixes. Pooran batted at a strike rate of 300. In the end, players like Aiden Markram and Himmat Singh gave a finishing touch to LSG’s innings and put a total of 228 runs for Mumbai Indians, but couldn’t defend it with the ball and lost the match by 6 wickets with 8 balls spare.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant to Hardik Pandya: Most expensive players who failed in IPL 2026

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.