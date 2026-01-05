WATCH: Rohit Sharma cautions kids causing mischief, video involving former India skipper goes viral

Home

Former India captain Rohit Sharma appeared visibly upset after kids tried to grab his hand to take a selfie, prompting him to caution them from inside the car.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma is widely known for is nonchalant attitude both on and off the field. A video recently went viral showing the former Indian captain warning two young children who misbehaved with him. The incident occurred while Rohit was traveling in a moving car.

Rohit was accompanied by his wife and baby boy Ahaan, was leaving a location when two children approached him for selfies. As he drove away, he extended his left hand out of the car window to wave at the small group of fans, who were holding up their phones to capture a glimpse of the cricket stalwart.

While one child shook his hand, two others tried to grab Rohit’s hand to take a selfie. Rohit who was visibly upset, cautioned them from inside the car before rolling up the window.

Rohit Sharma's worried reaction when the car window was being rolled up and young fans put their hands inside. Afraid that someone might get hurt, he calmly moved their hands back to keep them safe.❤️ bRO always take care of his fans🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/eF6qOmh8eC — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 4, 2026

Rohit made his comeback for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Meanwhile, Rohit had an impressive 2025 for India. He first guided the Men in Blue to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking India’s second ICC title in six months following the T20 World Cup 2024 win.

After retiring from Test cricket the star opener made a comeback to the Indian side in a three-match ODI series against Australia, scoring a fifty and a hundred in the ODI series despite the Men in Blue’s 1-2 series loss. He carried his brilliant form against South Africa with a couple of fifties at home.

The 38-year-old made his comeback for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time since 2018, scoring 155 runs in his return match against Sikkim at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. However, he was dismissed for a duck in Mumbai’s second match against Uttar

Rohit climbed to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings

Following his outstanding form Rohit climbed to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings and surpassed 20,000 international runs. He ended 2025 with 650 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 100, which includes two centuries and four half-centuries, with a highest score of 121 not out.

Rohit has been named in India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to start in Vadodara on January 11, followed by matches in Rajkot (January 14) and Indore (January 18). Alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit is also preparing to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup in Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

