Watch: Rohit Sharma dismiss all the retirement talks after hitting century against England in 3rd ODI at Lord’s

Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI after the match, Rohit said he has learned to ignore the noise surrounding his career

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India's Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal during the third ODI match between India and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Rohit Sharma has firmly dismissed speculation surrounding his ODI future, making it clear that he is not bothered by the constant retirement noise. The India opener broke his silence after scoring a brilliant century against England in the series concluding 3rd ODI at Lord’s, where the Men in Blue lost by 27 runs as well as the series. Rohit stated that outside opinions do not affect his mindset.

The retirement rumors had gathered pace before the Lord’s ODI with reports claiming that the match could be Rohit’s last appearance for India in the format. The speculation grew after a lean run in the first two matches of the series, where he managed scores of just 11 and 26. However, both the BCCI and Rohit himself have now made it clear that he has no plans to step away from ODI cricket.

Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI after the match, Rohit said he has learned to ignore the noise surrounding his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Rohit also stressed that his focus has always been on performing for India whenever he gets the opportunity. He added that everything else is beyond his control and not worth worrying about. The 39-year-old added that dealing with criticism and speculation has become a part of life as an international cricketer.

“My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That’s what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That’s what I am going to do. Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time I am going to be there, the noise will be there. It doesn’t matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That’s all my focus is,” Rohit said in an exclusive video released by the BCCI.

Also Read: How Shardul Thakur’s bat helped Rohit Sharma become India’s first centurion at Lord’s? Find out

The experienced opener let his bat do the talking at Lord’s. Rohit produced a superb 138 off 110 balls, hitting 17 fours and 5 sixes while chasing a target of 388. His innings made him the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous best of 93 at the iconic venue. Despite his efforts, India fell 27 runs short as England won the match and sealed the 3-match ODI series 2-1.

With BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia already making it clear that Rohit Sharma is still a part of the plans and then the latter hitting a century yesterday, it seems as if the former India batter is going nowhere until the ICC Cricket World Cup next year.