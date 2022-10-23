Melbourne: Leading India for the first-time at an ICC event, captain Rohit Sharma got emotional at the toss at the iconic MCG on Sunday ahead of the game against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup stage. The Indian national anthem was happening when Rohit could not keep a lid on his emotions and his reaction is now being loved by fans. Rohit’s emotional reaction is now going viral on social space as was expected.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Look to Re-Build After Openers Perish

Here is the video we are talking about. Use headphones for a better experience.

That emotion on Rohit Sharma’s face at the end of the National anthem… Captures the intensity and how 100’s of millions feel. Go India Go! 🇮🇳♥️#Melbourne#INDvPAK #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/brVXjJsmuP — Aditya Rajput (@RajputAditya_95) October 23, 2022



Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to field first as was expected.

“Looks like a good pitch, it’s always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we’ll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners,” Rohit said at the toss.