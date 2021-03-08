The Indian cricketers are enjoying a much-needed break after the conclusion of the Test series against England as they continue to remain in a bio-secure bubble. On Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan, who has joined his teammates for the upcoming white-ball matches, shared a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen having fun in what appears to be a kids-zone topped up with a ball-pit, unicycle and a tricycle. Also Read - IND vs ENG: VVS Laxman Reveals The Player Who Can be Match Winner For India in T20I Series

Dhawan was joined by Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav as they looked in good spirits while throwing balls at each other. Alongside the video, the India opener wrote, "Jitne marzi badey ho jaayein par bachpana nahi jaana chaiyeh. Life mein kaam toh zaroori hai hi par lite rehne ke liye masti karna," which loosely translates to "Never lose touch with your childhood spirit no matter how much older you get. Never stop having fun in life."

Meanwhile the Test stars, who will be part of the upcoming five-match T20I series beginning March 12, got extra two days-off since the fourth and final Test finished inside three days as India won by an innings and 25 runs on Saturday.

The T20Is will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad followed by three ODIs in Pune.

India won the four-match Test series 3-1 after losing the first Test in Chennai with Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Rohit and Pant being the standout performers for the hosts. The win helped them punch their ticket for the ICC World Test Championship final where they will take on New Zealand in June.

Also, they reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test team rankings displacing New Zealand.