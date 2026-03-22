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WATCH: Rohit Sharma sends BIG message to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

WATCH: Rohit Sharma sends BIG message to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

A roaring crowd welcomed Rohit Sharma at the MI Mix Event 2026, with his confident "No. 6" statement sending fans into a frenzy.

Rohit Sharma sends BIG message to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 (Source:X)

IPL 2026: The atmosphere turned electrifying during the MI MIX Event 2026 as Rohit Sharma grabbed the mic, with fans roaring in excitement and the noise peaking when he confidently said, “Iss baar No. 6 aapke paas.”

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title five times – in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 but have gone without a trophy in the last five seasons. Notably, all five triumphs came under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma interacted with fans at Mumbai Indians’ MI Mix event at the Jio World Garden on Saturday, alongside teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, “I want to thank you all on my team’s behalf. Keep supporting us like you do every year. We love it. And in return, we will try to make it number 6 (IPL Title).

Iss baar Number 6 aapke paas laakar rakhein,” Rohit said, watch video here…

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Irfan Pathan picks MI as greatest IPL team over CSK

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians have a slight edge over Chennai Super Kings in the debate for the greatest IPL team, despite both sides having equal number of trophies.

“CSK started winning the IPL title from 2010 onwards. They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 and were the first team to do so. But when Mumbai Indians started winning from 2013, they kept winning after every alternate year. Then they won the IPL trophy back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.”

“What I like about Mumbai is their contribution to Indian cricket. The number of match winners they have produced for the Indian team is absolutely tremendous. How do you achieve that? First, you make your franchise big. Second, you deliver results with the team you have. Even now, Mumbai Indians had a great squad last season that could have easily won the trophy, but they couldn’t for different reasons.”

While Mumbai Indians have built a reputation for spotting and grooming stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, Chennai Super Kings have also played a key role in shaping talents such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 campaign opener on March 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

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