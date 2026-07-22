WATCH: Rohit Sharma turns up to support Nita Ambani’s MI, proves to be ‘good luck charm’…

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was seen in a viral video supporting MI London in their The Hundred 2026 opener vs Sunrisers Leeds at the Kennington Oval.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-rohit-sharma-turns-up-to-support-nita-ambani-mi-london-proves-to-be-good-luck-charm-for-team-the-hundred-2026-sunrisers-leeds-8480597/ Copy

Rohit Sharma (left) with Nita Ambani at The Hundred 2026 opener at Kennington Oval. (Source: X)

MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026: Rohit Sharma has had an eventful week in England – going from pushed towards retirement to scoring his 34th ODI century in the third and final game at Lord’s on Sunday. The former India captain hasn’t returned to India after the end of the ODI series yet as he turned up to support his franchise – Mumbai Indians – and their owner Nita Ambani at the opening game of The Hundred 2026 season at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

Nita Ambani’s Reliance Group have bought 49 per cent stake in The Hundred franchise Oval Invincibles and named them ‘MI London’. Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying The Hundred 2026 opener with Nita Ambani at the Kennington Oval.

The Mumbai Indians opener proved to be the ‘good luck charm’ for MI London as they hammered Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds by 7 wickets in The Hundred 2026 opener. Rohit, who was retained for Rs 16.3 crore by Nita Ambani’s MI ahead of IPL 2026, smashed 138 in the third ODI match vs England at Lord’s but the Indians lost the game by 27 runs and the series 2-1.

WATCH Rohit Sharma with Nita Ambani supporting MI London team HERE…

Lord’s ➡️ The Oval The Hitman is in attendance for the season opener! #TheHundred 2026 MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds | LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/5I9xYzOxrz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 21, 2026

Rohit seemed in good mood at the Kennington Oval while interacting with the fans and posing for selfies as well. The pressure seems to be definitely off the Indian opener’s shoulders after his brilliant century on Sunday.

He shut down all talks about ODI and international retirement in an interview with BCCI on Monday. “My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That’s what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That’s what I am going to do. Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time, I am going to be there, the noise will be there. Doesn’t matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That’s all my focus is,” Rohit was quoted as saying in a video posted by BCCI.

Rohit Sharma has now scored 11895 runs in 288 ODI games with 34 hundreds and 62 fifties at an average of 48.95 in his career so far. The 39-year-old has already retired from T20I cricket in 2024 and from Test cricket in 2025.

He will now get a long break till September 27 when India begin a three-match ODI series against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram unless the BCCI agree to play an ODI series with Bangladesh which can take place in early September.