Leicester: In less than a week, India would take on England for the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston. Ahead of the much-awaited Test, India have had a setback in form of captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for Covid. With all the focus around Rohit’s health ahead of the Test, here is an update on that provided by the cricketer’s daughter. Samaira was asked by reporters in the UK about what Rohit is doing.Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Announces Squad For Rescheduled 5th Test Against India; Sam Billings Makes the Cut

Rohit was part of the side in the recently concluded tour game against Leicestershire. On the last day of the game, he did not take part as he was diagnosed with Covid and asked to stay in isolation. In all likelihood, a call on who would lead India in the upcoming Test may be taken today as selector Chetan Sharma would be arriving in the UK.

Not just as captain, but Rohit is also a key batter at the top of the order. It would be a massive setback if Rohit does not play the Test. Reports suggest Jasprit Bumrah has been kept on standby to lead.