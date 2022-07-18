Manchester: It was a historic win for India at Old Trafford on Sunday as they beat the formidable hosts by five wickets in the ODI series decider. After the win, captain Rohit Sharma followed the tradition and gave the trophy to the newest member in the squad and that was Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep held the trophy up for the cameras after Rohit gave it to him as the India players sprayed champagne while celebrating the win.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Joins MS Dhoni's Captaincy Record After India Beat England in ODI Series

“Very pleased. Came here, wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember that. Not an easy place to come and win games. It was a good pitch, but we do understand it’s not going to be easy if we lose wickets upfront. Positive side of it, these guys haven’t batted much in the middle overs. Today we got to see that with Hardik and Rishabh,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) lost to India 261-5 in 42.1 Overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35) by five wickets.

The Rohit-led side would now head to West Indies where they would play three ODIs and five T20Is. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah would not be part of that tour.