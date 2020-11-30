Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean has suffered burn injuries on the back of both his hands after a horrific crash during the Bahrain Grand Prix split his car into two as it burst into flames. Grosjean is being treated at Bahrain Defence Force hospital with scans revealing he hasn’t suffered any fractures. Also Read - F1 2020 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins Crash-hit Bahrain GP to Claim 11th Win of The Season; Romain Grosjean Escapes Horror Crash

Grosjean made contact with Daniil Kvyat after the first two corners during the first lap of the Bahrain GP on Sunday following which his Haas car swerved and then crashed heavily into the barriers.

Grosjean escaped from the flames without aid before being taken to the hospital.

Later, Haas posted a video of the Frenchman wrapped in bandages as he credited ‘halo as the greatest thing brought to Formula 1’.

An update from Romain himself. Pleased to see you’re in good spirits! We hope you make a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/njnjjH4GBi — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020

“Hello everyone, just wanted to say I’m okay, well, sort of okay,” Grosjean said in a video. “Thank you very much for all the messages. I wasn’t for the halo some years ago but I think it’s the greatest thing we brought to Formula 1 and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today.

“Thanks to all the medical staff at the circuit, at the hospital, and hopefully I can soon write you quite some messages and tell you how it’s going,” he added.

FIA president Jean Todt visited the driver at the hospital and said he will remain in the facility overnight to be treated for the burns.

FIA said it will launch an investigation into the crash. “We will look at it all and undertake a full investigation of the whole incident, and what we can learn,” race director Michael Masi told Sky Sports F1.

Haas boss Guenther Steiner also confirmed that Grosjean is in good spirits.

“I just spoke with him on the phone, he’s in a clear state of mind, he is good. They are still staying at hospital overnight, they want to keep him there, but he told me that he feels good, nothing is broken. He’s got his hand bandaged from the burns, he was very happy,” Steiner said.