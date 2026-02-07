Home

WATCH: Romario Shepherd produces magic with match-turning hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies star all-rounder Romario Shepherd turns the table against Scotland with his magical hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Two-time champions West Indies began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in style as they beat Scotland and secured a 35-run win in their Group C opener at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Romario Shepherd’s hat-trick vs Scotland

Talking about the star performer of the day, the star West Indies all-rounder, Romario Shepherd, who is known for his all-round performances, delivered a sensational performance against Scotland in the first match.

The match turned decisively in the 17th over. West Indies star all-rounder Romario Shepherd delivered a devastating spell, claiming four wickets in five balls-including a hat-trick. He dismissed Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson off consecutive deliveries for the hat-trick. Shepherd then added Safyaan Sharif to complete his maiden five-wicket haul (5/20 in 3 overs).

This was Shepherd’s second T20I hat-trick in four months (after one against Bangladesh in October) and the first by a West Indies player in T20 World Cup history.

FIRST HAT-TRICK OF T20 WC 2026 – ROMARIO SHEPHERD…!!! 🫡 West Indies has arrived in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/dRht7tTk3z — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 7, 2026

Hetmyer and Shepherd’s impactful knock led WI to 35-run win

West Indies team contributed their best with the bat and ball. However, Scotland won the toss and decided to bowl first. While West Indies started their innings with a great start as the opening pair Brandon King and the skipper Shai Hope scored (35), (19). On the other hand, Shimron Hetmyer smashed 64 runs off 36 balls with two fours and 6 sixes.

Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd’s stunning performance helped West Indies to beat Scotland and secure their maiden win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

West Indies schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

England vs West Indies at 7pm (13:30 GMT) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- February 11

Nepal vs West Indies at 11am (05:30 GMT) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- February 15

Italy vs West Indies at 11am (05:30 GMT) Eden Gardens, Kolkata- February 19

