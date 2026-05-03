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WATCH: Rovman Powells tremendous catch sends dangerous Heinrich Klaasen back early against KKR

WATCH: Rovman Powell’s tremendous catch sends dangerous Heinrich Klaasen back early against KKR

Rovman Powell's impressive one-hand catch dismissed Heinrich Klaasen for 11 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026.

Rovman Powell's stunning catch against SRH

IPL 2026 KKR vs SRH: The match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. This match is important for both teams as it will decide their journey in the knock-out games.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match No. 45 playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

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For Sunrisers Hyderabad, star opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the innings. But, their dangerous batter, Abhishek Sharma, was removed early. Meanwhile, Travis Head gave a blistering start to their innings with a brilliant batting performance and impressive boundaries. Head scored 61 runs off 28 balls, including 9 fours and 3 sixes.

After his dismissal, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced some troubles to make their comeback. Ishan Kishan played a good knock for the team with his 42 runs off 29 balls, including four fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Heinrich Klaasen also tried to hit some boundaries. However, star KKR all-rounder, Rovman Powell took a brilliant catch of him with one hand on Cameron Green’s delivery and sent him to the pavilion for a score of 11 runs off 8 balls, including one six and one four.

After facing struggle in the batting, Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got all out for a score of 165 runs with 6 balls spare.

It takes a stunner to send #HeinrichKlaasen packing! #RovmanPowell covers massive ground and pulls off a one-handed diving catch to dismiss the danger man! #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #SRHvKKR | LIVE NOW https://t.co/YyLg9wqh6o pic.twitter.com/Dgp31wvLY8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2026

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