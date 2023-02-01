Home

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Felicitates U-19 Women’s Cricket Team For Winning The World Cup

India great Sachin Tendulkar and Office Bearers of BCCI honoured the achievements of the girls and presented them with a cheque of INR 5 crore.

Ahmedabad: It was a moment to savour for the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20I World Champions as the Women in Blue were felicitated by the great man Sachin Tendulkar himself before the start of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The women’s U-19 team, led by Shafali Varma scripted history on Sunday as India’s Women’s team became the first ever Indian women side of any age level cricket to win a World Cup. The Women in Blue defeated England in the Final by 7 wickets after bundling them out for a paltry 68 runs. It was dejavu all over again as just like the Men’s Senior team in 2007, they won the inaugural T20I tournament on South African soil.

Now on their historic feat, India great Sachin Tendulkar and Office Bearers of BCCI honoured the achievements of the girls and presented them with a cheque of INR 5 crore.

! Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and Office Bearers of BCCI honour the achievements of the World Cup-winning India U19 team and present them with a cheque of INR 5 crore. #TeamIndia @JayShah pic.twitter.com/u13tWMPhLQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

“I would likely to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come”, Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony.

“For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance,” the legendary cricketer further added.