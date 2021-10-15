Mumbai: Considered to be the greatest batter of the game ever, Sachin Tendulkar is nothing short of a demi-god in India. His following is unmatched and is arguably the biggest cricketer to have been born in the country. On Thursday, Tendulkar posted a viral video on Instagram and that grabbed attention. Tendulkar admitted that the viral video was shared with him by a friend and he was certainly impressed by it.Also Read - IPL Final: MS Dhoni Might be in CSK as Mentor Next Year Not a Player - Aakash Chopra

In the viral video, a little kid can be seen bowling wrist spin. It was surprising to see the control and deception of the kid. He was bowing googlies and leg-spin with the same action which to some extent resembled Rashid Khan – who is considered to be one of the best modern-day spinners. Also Read - IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravichandran Ashwin's Bowling After Delhi Capitals Lose Qualifier 2 vs KKR

One cannot confirm but given the writings in Bengali in the backdrop, the venue could be Kolkata or even Bangladesh. Also Read - Virat Kohli on Burj Khalifa? Team India's New Jersey Displayed at Iconic Tower in Dubai | WATCH VIDEO

“Received this video from a friend… It’s brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident,” Tendulkar wrote alongside the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Brett Lee to Rashid Khan and others also reacted to the video.

Tendulkar was in the UAE with the Mumbai Indians as the mentor of the side. It was not one of the best seasons for the defending champions as they could not make the playoffs.

Tendulkar, who still holds the record for the most number of international runs and centuries – retired from international cricket in 2013. He called time on his glittering career after India faced West Indies in a two-Test series in November 2013.