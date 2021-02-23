Days ahead of the Road Safety World Series, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar hit the nets to get into the groove ahead of the tournament. After his retirement from the game, it is not a regular sight to watch him bat, and hence every time Tendulkar picks up the bat and starts doing what he does best – fans love it. A video surfaced on social space, where Tendulkar can be seen batting in an indoor facility centre. Also Read - IPL 2021: Kane Williamson Opens up About Clash of IPL 14 And NZ-ENG Series

Initially, he lets and overpitched ball alone, but then he starts timing the ball and the sound of the bat is unmissable. His straight drives would surely bring a smile to the faces of his fans.

The Road Safety World Series is played to raise awareness among citizens about being cautious while crossing the road or following traffic signals and driving safely. The tournament was halted abruptly last year due to the pandemic and now the remaining four games are scheduled to be played in Raipur in March.

Regarded as arguably one of the greatest of all time, Tendulkar holds multiple records in the world of cricket. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar scored most runs and centuries in Tests and ODIs. He has also won a World Cup. To top that, he has scored the most runs in World Cups. Tendulkar would be leading the India Legends.

Due to the restrictions in Australia, the Australia Legend franchise will not take part in the RSWS. They are likely to be replaced by Bangladesh and England Legends.

Eyes would be on Tendulkar to see how he plays years after retiring from the game.