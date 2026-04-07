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WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan gives Steve Smith a Taste of his own medicine, denies single in PSL 2026

WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan gives Steve Smith a ‘Taste of his own medicine’, denies single in PSL 2026

Sahibzada Farhan refused a single to Steve Smith during PSL 2026 match against Quetta Gladiators, sparking social media comparisons with Smith denying Babar Azam in the Big Bash League.

Sahibzada denies single to Steve Smith in PSL 2026 (Source: X)

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith has been in a red-hot form in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, playing a key role in guiding Multan Sultans to the top of the points table after five matches. However, a moment from their clash against Quetta Gladiators has caught everyone’s attention on social media.

On the final ball of an over, opening partner Sahibzada Farhan refused Smith a single, much to the Australian’s frustration. Fans quickly drew parallels with a similar incident in the Big Bash League (BBL), when Smith had denied Pakistan star Babar Azam a single to retain the strike.

The incident occurred on Sunday, with Smith giving Multan Sultans a strong start and looking to retain the strike for the fourth over by taking a single off the last ball of the third. However, Farhan refused to run, denying him the single, giving him a “Taste of his own medicine”

Smith was visibly frustrated with Farhan’s refusal, leading fans to recall a similar moment in BBL 2026

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Sahibzada Farhan denies Steve Smith a single in PSL 2026, watch video here…

Sahibzada Farhan has taken revenge on Steve Smith for insulting Bobby in BBL 🤣🤓 pic.twitter.com/UU8abhSBc4 — Jalal Haider (@jalalbalti) April 5, 2026

In January 2026, while representing Sydney Sixers, Smith had refused a single to Pakistan’s Babar ‘Power Surge’ phase. Babar was dismissed shortly after, looking visibly frustrated. Fans online quickly drew comparisons between Farhan denying Smith a single and the earlier BBL moment when Smith had denied Babar, with some jokingly calling it “revenge.”

Watch Steve Smith denies single to Babar Azam in BBL 2026

🔥 BBL Drama! 🔥 Steve Smith denies a single on the last ball 😳

Babar Azam clearly not impressed 😤

Next over: Smith explodes for 32 runs 💥#BBL #SteveSmith #BabarAzam #CricketDrama #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/dYNOCP9erJ — Muhammad Asif (@MAsif1465) January 16, 2026

Coming to the PSL match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiator, Steve Smith smashed a quick 53 off 35 balls, guiding his side to a comfortable win, as they chased 167 with more than two overs remaining.

The very next day, Sahibzada Farhan stole the spotlight, blasting 68 off 38 deliveries to help Multan Sultans chase down 183 against Rawalpindi in just 16.2 overs.

Multan Sultans currently holds the top spot in the points table with 8 points form 4 matches, followed by Karachi Kings in second place with six points from three wins

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