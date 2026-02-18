Home

WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan SLAMS maiden T20 World Cup hundred, becomes second Pakistan batter to...

Star opener Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed his maiden T20I ton against Namibia became the second Pakistani batter to smash a hundred in T20 World Cup history

Sahibzada Farhan smashes maiden T20I ton (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s star opener Sahibzada Farhan played an impactful knock in a do-or-die match in T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia as he scored an unbeaten century in Group A fixture in Colombo on Wednesday

Farhan smashed his maiden T20I century in the intense clash and also became the second Pakistani player to hit a ton in T20 World Cip history.

A Masterclass in Batting! 💯 Sahibzada Farhan reaches a magnificent century! A truly dominant display of power and precision to put his side in the driver's seat. 🏏💥 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNAM | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/tEqcKQXZLa pic.twitter.com/9ad70dYYoa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026

Sahibzada guided Pakistan to a challenging total

After suffering a embarrassing defeat to India, Pakistan needed a win against Namibia to qualify for Super 8 spot. Choosing to bat first, Pakistan suffered an early setback as they lost Saim Ayub during the powerplay, but Sahibzada Farhan steadied the innings at the other end, displaying his trademark clean and classical strokeplay.

Following a 40-run opening partnership with Ayub, Farhan stitched a 67 runs partnership with Salman Ali Agha for the second wicket who also added 38 runs. He then put the game firmly in Pakistan’s control with an unbeaten 81-run stand alongside Shadab Khan (36*), guiding the total close to the 200-run mark.

Farhan brought up his century in the final over off Gerhard Erasmus, driving the ball towards long-on to complete a memorable knock. He reached his ton off 58 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Ahmed Shehzad was the first Pakistani batter to hit a ton in T20 World Cup

Ahmed Shehzad was the first Pakistan batter to score a century in a T20 World Cup, achieving the feat in the 2014 edition. With his knock, Farhan not only joined that elite list but also became the third centurion of the T20 World Cup 2026, following Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Canada’s Yuvraj Samra. Interestingly, all three centuries in this edition have come from opening batters.

