Home

Sports

WATCH: Sakshi Dhoni compliments Rohit Sharma in front of MS Dhoni, video goes viral, says...

WATCH: Sakshi Dhoni compliments Rohit Sharma in front of MS Dhoni, video goes viral, says…

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni compliments Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final between India and England.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi complements Rohit Sharma

The co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Team India thrashed Harry Brook’s England team in the semi-final of the tournament by 7 runs. With this victory, the Indian team qualifies for the final and will face New Zealand on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Sakshi Dhoni compliments Rohit Sharma

To witness this historic moment, many celebrities and cricketers were present at the Wankhede Stadium to support the Indian team as well. Not only this, former Indian captain and one of the finest wicketkeeper batters of all time, MS Dhoni was also supporting the Men in Blue along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Not only him, former Indian captain and star batter, Rohit Sharma was also seen in the Wankhede Stadium. There’s a clip that got viral on social media, where MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were seen hugging each other and MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi also compliments Rohit Sharma for his fitness and sudden change in weight. The fans speculated that Sakshi praised Rohit and said, “You look so fit.”

Sakshi to Rohit : “You look soo fit”

pic.twitter.com/T0Fico4ENy — Gems of Cricket (@GemsOfCrickets) March 5, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Team India’s T20 World Cup achievements under Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Both of them are one of the most successful captains of all time. Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, team India won their first T20 World Cup in 2007. However, Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the Indian team won the 2024 T20 World Cup. After that, Rohit announced his retirement along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Jacob Bethell’s impressive batting performance

Despite facing defeat in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026, Team England performed brilliantly as their star batter and young talent, Jacob Bethell, gave a mini-heart attack to the Indian team. After scoring a mesmerizing innings a hundred. Bethell scored 105 runs off 48 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes. He also shared an impressive partnership with Will Jacks of 77 runs. Jacks scored 35 runs off 20 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya shine with the ball

While Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya played a crucial role for the team as they delivered great overs and helped their side to defend a big total of 254 runs.

Team India set to face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8

With this victory, the Men in Blue are set to face the Blackcaps on Sunday, March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. If team India defeat New Zealand in the final of the tournament, they will become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.