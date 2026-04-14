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WATCH: Sakshi, Ziva offer prayers at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi as MS Dhoni faces injury scare

WATCH: Sakshi, Ziva offer prayers at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi as MS Dhoni faces injury scare

Chennai Super Kings await MS Dhoni's return as fitness doubts continue despite light training, team gains momentum after first win, will look to continue the momentum.

Sakshi, Ziva offer prayers at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Uncertainty continues around MS Dhoni in IPL 2026, but a recent viral video has grabbed everyone’s attention, showing his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni visiting the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi.

Dhoni was ruled out for the first two weeks of the tournament due to a calf strain. But as per reports, Dhoni is unlikely to featured in Tuesday match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, as he hasn’t fully recovered yet.

Amid MS Dhoni’s injury concerns, wife Sakshi and Ziva were spotted at the temple, offering prayers

Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva were spotted at the temple, watch video here…

MS Dhoni’s family at the Sai Baba Temple, Shirdi ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jYPBKMIOup — ` (@WorshipDhoni) April 14, 2026

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MS Dhoni had a short under-lights training session at Chepauk

On Monday, ahead of Chennai Super Kings home clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, MS Dhoni had a short under-lights training session at Chepauk. However, he kept it light, facing only throwdowns from the support staff, including batting coach Mike Hussey.

During the throwdown session, the ball rose onto Dhoni and struck the splice of his bat. But when he was given a ball in his arc, the latter powered it with a strong bottom-hand swing towards the midwicket boundary.

Dhoni then smashed another slot ball over the leg side into before Chennai Super Kings concluded their three-hour training session at 9 pm IST. Dhoni didn’t take up wicketkeeping duties.

CSK secured a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals in previous IPL match

Dhoni has missed all four matches of Chennai Super Kings so far, and his availability in the fifth match also looks uncertain. 40-year-old has not travelled with the squad for their away fixtures in Guwahati and Bengaluru, and has also been absent from the team’s routine trips to M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on home match days.

Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2026 campaign on a disappointing note as they suffered three consecutive defeats before securing a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals.

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