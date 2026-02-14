WATCH: Salman Ali Agha responds to Umran Tariq’s bowling action row, says, ‘I don’t…’

Home

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha reflected on the ongoing chatter surrounding Usman Tariq’s controversial bowling action, ahead of Sunday's high-profile clash against arch-rival India in T20 World Cup 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha opened up about Usman Tariq’s controversial bowling action and said that he has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is not distracted by the ongoing chatter around his bowling, ahead of Sunday’s high-profile clash against arch-rival India in T20 World Cup 2026.

The 28-year-old has made an impressive start to his T20I career, as he picked a total of 11 wickets in four matches at an average of 7.90, laced with a four-wicket haul. However, his sidearm action, which features a noticeable pause before release has drawn attention. The unconventional style has sparked debate over its legality, with some critics questioning whether the delivery amounts to chucking rather than a legal bowling action.

Salman Ali Agha insisted that the bowler is unbothered by the controversy

However, addressing the media ahead of Sunday’s clash against India, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha insisted that the bowler is unfazed by the controversy, describing him as a “trump card” for the team.

“You all have made Usman Tariq a big name. For us, all 15 players are important. He has been bowling well. You can definitely say that he is a trump card for us. He has been cleared by the ICC, so I don’t understand why everyone is discussing him. Usman doesn’t get affected by these things. He is fine. He doesn’t care about these things,” Agha said.

With the spotlight on Usman Tariq, Salman Ali Agha finally speaks out ahead of their clash with formidable Team India.👀🔥 Watch ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 👉 #INDvPAK | SUN, 15th FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/heHdATBFF1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 14, 2026

Salman Agha also reflected on Pakistan’s poor record against India but and said, “Definitely, we do not have a good record against the Indians, but we can’t change history, and every day is a new day.”

Suryakumar labelled Tariq’s unusual style to an “out-of-syllabus question”

Captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted that India’s batting has looked slightly scratchy in their first two matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup, but expressed confidence in countering the sling-spin of Pakistan’s Usman Tariq. He also labelled Tariq’s unusual style to an “out-of-syllabus question” in an exam.

“See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well which is out of syllabus. So, we can’t leave that question. To tackle that, you have to adopt your own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl,” SKY said during the pre-match conference.

“But at the same time, we can’t just surrender. We practise with similar types of bowlers and similar actions. We will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions,” Surya further said

The much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan is set to take place in the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Both India and Pakistan started their T20 World Cup campaign on an impressive note as both the sides have registered victories in their opening two games.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side is currently at the top of Group A table with four points, while Salman Agha’s Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of 0.932.

