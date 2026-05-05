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WATCH: Sameer Rizvi cameo takes DC to respectable total against CSK at home

WATCH: Sameer Rizvi cameo takes DC to respectable total against CSK at home

Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi's brilliant batting performance helps Delhi Capitals post 155 runs on the board against Chennai Super Kings.

Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi's impressive knock for DC against CSK in IPL 2026

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: The match no. 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will decide their playoffs journey.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match no. 48 playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Also Read: Star Indian cricketer questions Rishabh Pant over this star’s absence in IPL 2026, his name is…

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Delhi Capitals had won the toss and decided to bat first. For Delhi Capitals, their star batters, KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka began the innings. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals had a poor start as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers gave major trouble to the DC batting lineup. In the 10 overs of the game, Delhi Capitals lost their 4 wickets for a score of 62.

However, star Delhi Capitals batters, Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs played a major role in Delhi Capitals’ innings as both the batters gave a shape to the innings and helped Delhi Capitals to post 155 runs on the board in 20 overs. In this competitive knock, Tristan Stubbs scored 38 runs off 31 balls. In his innings, he smashed one four and two sixes, batted at a strike rate of 122. Meanwhile, Sameer Rizvi scored 40 runs unbeaten off 24 balls, including four sixes, batted at a strike rate of 166.

Much needed maximum for Sameer Rizvi Will the duo of Tristan Stubbs & Sameer Rizvi power DC to a strong total? #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #DCvCSK | LIVE NOW https://t.co/hVsFUTS2OG pic.twitter.com/ZrVZAcUGmR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 5, 2026

Also Read: WATCH: Mukesh Choudhary sends Pathum Nissanka back to the pavilion after a boundary against Delhi Capitals

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