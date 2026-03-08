WATCH: Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi’s MASSIVE record, only 3rd batter ever to…

Home

WATCH: Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridis MASSIVE record, only 3rd batter ever to...

Sanju Samson continued his sensational form in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand national cricket team, smashing his third consecutive half-century

Sanju Samson smashes 33-ball fifty in the Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson brings up his third consecutive half-century. Samson smashed 33-ball fifty against New Zealand in the Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson smashes 23-ball fifty, watch video here…

Pressure? WHAT PRESSURE!? 💪 Third consecutive fifty for Sanju Samson, all on the biggest stage! 😍 🚨 Only Indians with fifties in semi-final & final of an ICC Men's T20 WC: 👉 Virat Kohli | 2014

👉 Sanju Samson | 2026 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉… pic.twitter.com/dHtwpFQet2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026



Only three players have scored half-centuries in both the semi-final and the final of the same ICC Men’s T20 World Cup edition, which includes Shahid Afridi in 2009, Virat Kohli in 2014, and Sanju Samson in 2026.

The record for most consecutive 50-plus scores in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches is jointly held by Mahela Jayawardene (2010), Virat Kohli (2016–2021), Babar Azam (2021), KL Rahul (2021), Kusal Mendis (2026), Sahibzada Farhan (2026), and Sanju Samson (2026).

