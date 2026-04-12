Home

Sports

WATCH: Sara Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok spotted in stands during LSG vs GT IPL 2026 clash, they were cheering for...

WATCH: Sara Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok spotted in stands during LSG vs GT IPL 2026 clash, they were cheering for…

Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok grabbed attention at Ekana Stadium during IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans

Sara Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok spotted in stands during LSG vs GT IPL 2026 clash (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s sister Sara Tendulkar and wife Saaniya Chandhok were spotted in the stands at the Ekana Stadium during the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, cheering for the home team.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is part of the LSG squad this season. A day before the match, Sara had arrived in the city along with sister-in-law Saaniya, who recently tied the knot with Arjun in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.

Arjun’s wife Saaniya was spotted in LSG jersey, while Sara Tendulkar, who is rumored to be dating Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, kept it simple in a casual outfit. The two looked at ease as they watched the match unfold, with cameras regularly capturing their reactions during crucial moments.

Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok were spotted in stands, see pics here…

Sara Tendulkar in the stands. pic.twitter.com/vSOhnU5Fgb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ahead of the match, when Sara and Saaniya arrived at the airport, they were asked about her preferred team, Sara chose not to reveal anything, simply smiling and avoiding the question despite repeated attempts.

While neither Sara nor Gill has confirmed any relationship, rumours around them have been doing the rounds for quite some time. These speculations have largely been driven by their social media activity and occasional appearances at similar public events.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.