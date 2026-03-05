Home

WATCH: Sara Tendulkar sets the stage on fire at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s mehndi ceremony

Sara Tendulkar stole the spotlight with her energetic dance performance at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's mehndi ceremony, becoming one of the highlights of the pre-wedding celebrations.

Sara Tendulkar steals spotlight at brother Arjun Tendulkar's mehndi ceremony (Source: X)

Sara Tendulkar set the stage on fire and did not disappoint while performing her sisterly duties. During the mehndi ceremony held ahead of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s wedding, Sara impressed everyone with her energetic dance performance. Her lively moves and cheerful presence quickly became one of the highlights of the event, making the celebration even more memorable.

A video from the mehndi ceremony has been all over social media, showing Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, dancing with other guests. In the clip, Sara can be seen performing a well-rehearsed routine in perfect sync with the group, and her bright smile throughout the performance quickly caught everyone’s attention.

Sara Tendulkar dancing at the sangeet ceremony of her brother Arjun Tendulkar. 💃✨ pic.twitter.com/fltLHqIdYC — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 5, 2026

Sara’s mirror work lehenga caught attention

In addition to her dance, Sara’s attire also caught everyone’s attention. Sara wore a mirror work lehenga designed by Arpita Mehta, which had beautiful patterns on it. To go with the attire, Sara wore beautiful jewelry such as a layered necklace, earrings, bangles, and maang tika, while her makeup look was simple.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok tied knot on March 5. The pre-wedding functions saw the presence of several well-known personalities from the world of sports, entertainment, and politics. Among those who attended were Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, MS Dhoni and Sakshi, Raj Thackeray, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok got engaged last year

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged on August 25 last year. Earlier this year in February, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani reportedly hosted a special pre-wedding reception for the couple in Jamnagar.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Arjun and Saania to share glimpses from their grand wedding ceremony. As the couple prepares to begin a new journey together

