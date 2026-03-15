Home

Sports

WATCH: Sara Tendulkars heartfelt message for sister-in-law Saaniya Chandok leaves everyone emotional

WATCH: Sara Tendulkar’s heartfelt message for sister-in-law Saaniya Chandok leaves everyone emotional

Sara Tendulkar's emotional message for her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandok and her brother Arjun Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar emotional message for Arjun and Saaniya

During the match between star player Arjun Tendulkar and his wife Saaniya Chandok. Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, delivered a heartfelt message to her sister-in-law Saaniya.

Sara Tendulkar’s heartfelt message to her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandok

A clip went viral on social media, where Sara Tendulkar dedicated a heartfelt message to her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandok as she tied the knot with Arjun Tendulkar. Not only this, Sara shared her feelings in words in front of guests and family to her brother Arjun and sister-in-law Saaniya Chandok.

“Saaniya, you are the sister I always wanted but never had.” She further shared that their relationship is much deeper than just family titles, adding that the connection they share feels more like that of close friends who truly understand and support each other. Saaniya is “truly more like a sister to me than a sister-in-law.”

“Like my mother said, I cannot welcome you to the family because you have already been a part of this family for so many years.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sara Tendulkar opens up about her bond with Arjun and Saaniya

As Saaniya was already deeply loved by everyone in the family, Sara said she was confident that the journey ahead would be filled with happiness. She continued her heartfelt speech by sharing. “I am sure your transition is gonna be extremely smooth because everybody loves you and showers you with all the affection in the world.”

The most emotional moment of the speech came when Sara spoke about the deep bond she shares with her brother Arjun. Remembering something she had said earlier, she addressed the guests and shared. “As I said at your engagement, my brother is my whole entire heart. And now, my heart belongs to you, Saaniya. So please look after him, love him, cherish him, take care of him, and I am sure he will do the same for you.”

“I love you both. I wish you all the love, abundance, happiness, and everything in the world.”

Sara Tendulkar Emotional speech for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya ❤️ Sara : My brother is my Heart Now my heart belongs to Saaniya so please ….. pic.twitter.com/T2RQPKk3Hr — Jeet (@JeetN25) March 13, 2026

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.