Bengaluru: Sarfaraz Khan continued his ominous form with the bat this season as he brought up another century on Thursday – this time against Madhya Pradesh in the all-important final. It was not the usual free-flowing knock from Sarfaraz and that is what made it special. He had to work really hard to get to the milestone. His century was laced with 12 boundaries. He brought his hundred up with a boundary off Kumar Kartikeya. It took him 190 balls to get there. His emotional celebration after the hundred is winning hearts.

Here is the viral video.

The celebration from Sarfaraz Khan is an absolute pleasure to watch.

Also Read - Ranji Trophy: Kumar Kartikeya Stars in Madhya Pradesh's 174- Run Win Over Bengal; Face Mumbai in Final

Sarfaraz kept losing partners at the other end, but that did not perturb him as he continued batting normally. After his hundred, he hit his first six.

Sarfaraz Khan currently has more than 2,200 first-class runs at an average over 80 with 7 hundreds. None of his previous six hundreds have ended below 150. Two double hundreds, one triple hundred and two 150-plus scores.

Earlier on day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal, in company of skipper Prithvi Shaw, added 87 for the first wicket, but the 41-time champions were unable to string a 50+ stand thereafter as Madhya Pradesh bounced back from second session onwards.

At lunch on Day 2, Mumbai sit pretty at 351 for seven. Sarfaraz is unbeaten on 119 and he has Tushar Deshpande for company. Mumbai would hope to close in on the 400-run mark if possible. Without a doubt, Mumbai are in control of proceedings in the summit clash.