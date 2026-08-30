WATCH: Saud Shakeel’s brilliant 97 in vain as Babar Azam’s Pakistan lose Lord’s Test and series

England defeated Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord’s to seal the three-match Test series 2-0, with Ollie Robinson starring with eight wickets.

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England beat Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord’s. (Photo: X)

England completed a commanding 194-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday. The win gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a full day to spare.

Pakistan were set a target of 389 but were bowled out for 194 in their second innings. Saud Shakeel produced a determined 97, but his effort was not enough to prevent another defeat for Babar Azam’s side.

Ollie Robinson was the standout performer for England. He took 4 for 24 in the second innings and finished the match with outstanding figures of 8 for 35 from 27 overs. His accuracy and consistency troubled Pakistan’s batters throughout.

Jofra Archer was superb in support, taking five wickets in each innings with his pace and aggression. Josh Tongue also played a key role later in the innings, picking up important wickets, including that of Shakeel.

Pakistan’s second innings started poorly as they slipped to 14 for 3. Azan Awais, Abdullah Shafique and captain Babar Azam all fell cheaply to England’s seam attack. Babar was dismissed early once again, extending his difficult run with the bat.

Shakeel falls three runs short of century

While the top order struggled, Saud Shakeel stood firm and played a high-quality innings. He scored 97 off 143 balls with 13 fours and two sixes. Even under pressure he kept impressing with his timing and selection of shots.

Shakeel and Shan Masood added a useful 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket. The pair steadied the innings for a while and frustrated the England bowlers. However, Robinson returned to break the stand by trapping Masood lbw.

Shakeel continued to fight and looked set for a well-deserved century. He handled the short ball well and played several elegant strokes through the off and leg sides.

However, just three runs short of his century, Shakeel mistimed a pull off Josh Tongue and was caught at deep square leg.

His dismissal left Pakistan with little hope of saving the match.

Tongue gets his man! ☝️ Saud Shakeel falls three short of a century, well played Match Centre: https://t.co/Z9bsIoMyb6 pic.twitter.com/1Zx2dQQVJp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2026

Abbas claims five-wicket haul at Lord’s

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas was the standout performer with the ball. He took 5 for 57 in England’s second innings and finished with nine wickets in the match.

The five-wicket haul earned Abbas a place on the Lord’s honours board, a special achievement for any bowler.

Abbas had also taken four wickets in the first innings. His ability to move the ball both ways kept England’s batters under pressure throughout the Test.

England build decisive first-innings lead

England posted 290 in their first innings, while Pakistan were bowled out for just 110 in reply. That gave the hosts a first-innings lead of 180 runs.

England then scored 208 in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 389. Dan Lawrence top-scored with 54, while Abbas and the Pakistan bowlers fought hard to restrict England’s total.

However, the target proved far too steep for Pakistan as England’s bowlers completed another dominant performance.

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England seal series with day to spare

The victory gave England their first Test series win since their success in New Zealand in late 2024.

For Pakistan, the defeat extended their difficult run in overseas Tests. They have now lost nine of their last 10 away Tests and suffered consecutive series defeats in England.

Shakeel’s near-century was one of the few positives for the visitors, but Pakistan lacked the batting consistency required to challenge England at Lord’s.

Brief Scores

England: 290 & 208

Pakistan: 110 & 194

England won by 194 runs and lead the three-match series 2-0.