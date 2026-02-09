Home

Sports

WATCH: Scotlands Michael Leask wrecks HAVOC against Italy, bowlers plead for mercy in T20 World Cup 2026

WATCH: Scotland’s Michael Leask wrecks HAVOC against Italy, bowlers plead for mercy in T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland's star cricketer Michael Leask etched his name in history after smashing a 5 balld 22, guiding his side to secure a commanding 73-run win in the all-European contest at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday

Michael Leask wrecks HAVOC against Italy, bowlers plead for mercy in T20 World Cup 2026 (Source : X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland cricketer Michael Leask etched his name in history during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup clash against Italy as the Scots secured a commanding 73-run win in the all-European contest at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (February 9).

The victory marked Scotland’s first win of the tournament after facing a deafet against West Indies in their opening match, which was played on February 7, Saturday.

Leask was the standout performer with a sensational all-round display. He provided the perfect finish with an unbeaten 22 off just five balls, which included two fours and two towering sixes at a staggering strike rate of 440 to help Scotland cross the 200-run mark.

Leask didn’t stop there, he went made a big impact with the ball, picking up four wickets for just 17 runs in his four-over spell.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Leask created history, surpassed Dwayne Smith

Leask created history as his knock became the fastest innings of at least 20 runs in T20 World Cup history. The previous record had been held by Dwayne Smith since the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2007, with the former West Indies batter being the only player to record a strike rate above 400 in a World Cup innings.

India’s legendary Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball half-century against England in the same tournament, highlighted by his six sixes in an over has now slipped to third on the list.

Leask also became the first player from an associate nation to claim four wickets in a match while scoring 20 or more runs. His stunning all-round show places him among elite company, with the Scottish star becoming only the fifth player in T20 World Cup history to achieve the feat.

This is the Leask fifth T20 World Cup, having previously played in the 2016, 2021, 2022 and 2024 editions. Since making his international debut in 2013, Leask has represented Scotland in 76 T20Is and 91 ODIs.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.