WATCH: Shadab Khan predicts ‘Pakistan will play T20 World Cup 2026 Final’, video goes viral

Star Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan confidently told fans in a viral video that the Men in Green are destined for the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan made a bold prediction and said that the Men in Green will reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final. In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Shadab confidently told a fan, “Pakistan will play the final,” underlining the team’s high ambitions ahead of their Super 8 clash against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

“So, you are here till the semi-finals?” a fan asked, probably indicating the side’s matches in Sri Lanka.

Shadab replied, “Till the final. Final, inshahallah.”

Shadab Khan said, "We will play the final." pic.twitter.com/ycnA5kK7iE — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 17, 2026

England will enter the match after 51-run win over Sri Lanka

The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is expected to favour slow bowlers, making spin a key factor for both teams. Two times T20 World Cup champions England, started their Super Eights campaign with an impressive 51-run victory over co-host Sri Lanka. The win not only boosted their net run rate but also moved them to the top of the points table.

Defending a modest total, England’s spinners, backed by pacer Jofra Archer, triggered a dramatic collapse in the Sri Lankan batting order.

Pakistan’s first Super 8 match was washed out

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s first Super 8 match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, leaving them with just one point and little room for error. To challenge England’s batting, they will lean on a diverse spin attack, combining Usman Tariq’s mystery spin with the experience of Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Batting consistency continues to be a major concern for Pakistan. Opener Sahibzada Farhan has been in excellent form, as he is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 220 runs from four innings, but key players like Saim Ayub and captain Salman Agha are yet to deliver match-defining performances. An all-round performance with the bat will be essential if Pakistan hope to challenge England’s well-rounded lineup.

With high stakes on the line, the upcoming clash promises to be a nail-bitter contest between England’s disciplined spin attack and Pakistan’s diverse bowling options. Fans will be keenly watching to see if Shadab Khan’s confident prediction of reaching the final can become reality.

