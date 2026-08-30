WATCH: Shafali Verma’s explosive 64, Deepti Sharma’s magic power India to big win over Thailand

Shafali Verma’s explosive 64 and Deepti Sharma’s brilliant spell as India beat Thailand by 94 runs in their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 opener.

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Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma star in India’s big win. (Photo: @BCCIWomen)

India began their Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant 94-run victory over Thailand in Dubai on Sunday. Shafali Verma’s aggressive 64 and a brilliant spell from Deepti Sharma helped the seven-time champions start the tournament in style.

India posted 159 for 9 after being asked to bat. Thailand were then bowled out for just 65 in 16.1 overs.

Shafali Verma played a sparkling innings at the top of the order. She smashed 64 off 36 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes. The opener reached her fifty in just 26 balls and looked set to take India beyond 200.

HOLD THE POSE SHAFALI VERMA ‍pic.twitter.com/6nriR894go — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 30, 2026



Smriti Mandhana also started brightly, scoring 19 off 10 balls before being run out following a sharp direct hit. The opening pair added 38 runs in just three overs.

Debutant Pratika Rawal, playing in place of the injured Jemimah Rodrigues, contributed a useful 22 off 18 balls. At the halfway stage, India were cruising at 101 for 2.

Thailand spinners trigger India’s middle-order collapse

Thailand’s spinners then fought back strongly. Suleeporn Laomi was the standout bowler, finishing with 3 for 26. She removed Pratika before claiming the crucial wickets of Shafali and Richa Ghosh in successive deliveries.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur fell cheaply for 5, and India lost four wickets for just 21 runs. Off-spinner Sunida Chaturongrattana also picked up two wickets as India’s middle and lower order struggled.

India slipped to 137 for 9 before Kranti Gaud struck an unbeaten 15 off eight balls to push the total beyond 150. India eventually finished on 159 for 9.

Deepti Sharma produces match-winning spell

Thailand’s chase never got going. Seamers Kranti Gaud and Nandani Sharma removed both openers inside the first four overs, while left-arm spinner Sree Charani then struck twice in quick succession.

Deepti Sharma, playing her 150th T20I, produced a match-winning spell. She first took two wickets in the ninth over to leave Thailand reeling at 44 for 6.

She returned later and claimed another wicket with her first ball, finishing with three wickets in just seven deliveries without conceding a run.

With those wickets, Deepti went past Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong to become the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20I cricket with 171 scalps. She is also only the third Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to play 150 T20Is.

Deepti Sharma bags two in her opening over! Watch India vs Thailand in the DP World Women’s Asia Cup 2026, LIVE now on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #NotAGentlemansGame pic.twitter.com/bLtPhgeV1b — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 30, 2026

Nannapat offers resistance but Thailand fall short

Nannapat Koncharoenkai offered some resistance with 41, but it was never going to be enough to keep Thailand in the contest.

Thailand were eventually bowled out for 65 in 16.1 overs as India completed a comprehensive victory.

Despite the late batting collapse, India completed a comfortable win and collected two points from Group A. They will next face Hong Kong on Thursday.

For Thailand, this was their first defeat of the tournament after they had earlier beaten Hong Kong by six runs.

Brief Scores

India: 159/9 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 64, Pratika Rawal 22; Suleeporn Laomi 3/26)

Thailand: 65 in 16.1 overs (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 41; Deepti Sharma 3/0, Nandani Sharma 3/18)

India won by 94 runs.