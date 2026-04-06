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WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan turns heads in KING look at KKR match with Suhana Khan, video goes viral

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan turns heads in ‘KING’ look at KKR match with Suhana Khan, video goes viral

From Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' look going viral to KKR's shaky start and Cameron Green's bowling update, find out everything that happened during the rain-hit IPL 2026 clash vs PBKS.

Shah Rukh Khan turns heads in 'KING' look at KKR match with Suhana Khan (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Eden Gardens cheering for his team during the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings. He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, while the actor grabbed spotlight with his “Grey-Streaked” look from his upcoming film King.

Several pictures and clips of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan took social media by storm during the high-voltage clash. Despite rain halting the KKR vs PBKS clash, the spotlight remained firmly on the duo in the stands. KKR suffered major setback as both Finn Allen and Cameron Green were dismissed after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Both Shah Rukh and Suhana were seen sporting KKR’s white, purple, and gold t-shirts. Shah Rukh paired his jersey with jeans, a dark beanie, and sunglasses, with his grey-hair visible beneath the cap.

Suhana, meanwhile, kept it casual with her hair left open, teaming her jersey with jeans. The Bollywood star also acknowledged fans, waving at them as chants of “We love Shah Rukh” echoed around him.

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Shah Rukh Khan turns heads in ‘KING’ look at Eden Gardens, watch video here…

SRK IS HERE AT EDEN GARDENS 😍 pic.twitter.com/dBj0CZJo7M — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 6, 2026

“Don ko pakadna mushkil nahi… aaj toh aasan hai' Eden mein SRK spotted! 😎🎬 Camera ho ya crowd, sabka focus bas ek hi KING par 👑🔥#TATAIPL 2026 | #KKRvPBKS | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/zWHR71jXpN pic.twitter.com/JE7ibw5IeO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 6, 2026

Rain disrupted the game early at Eden Gardens, with the first stoppage coming after just 3.4 overs. KKR were in trouble at 25/2, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at the crease when play was halted. During the break, cameras caught Shah Rukh Khan in a serious discussion with KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

KKR were forced to make a couple of changes vs PBKS

For their third IPL 2026 match, KKR were forced to make a couple of changes with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy unavailable. Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini were drafted into the playing XI as replacements. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings stuck with the same lineup, making no changes from their previous match.

KKR began their IPL 2026 season on a disappointing note as they lost their opener against Mumbai Indians, and then suffered another loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The entire campaign in the 19th edition of the tournament has been centred around when Cameron Green will bowl for KKR.

Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was acquired for Rs 25.20 crore in the auction, but he has yet to bowl so far in the competition. The official clearance from Cricket Australia is awaited as Green is managing his workload.

However, Green has been bowling in the nets and the KKR think tank management have maintained that the 26-year-old will start bowling soon for the franchise.

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