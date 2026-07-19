WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders win THIS T20 league by 1 run

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) won their first-ever Major League Cricket (MLC) title after edging Washington Freedom by just one run in a thrilling final. The victory also marked the 10th trophy for Knight Riders Sports across its franchises, adding another memorable chapter to the group’s success in franchise cricket.

The latest title continues an impressive run for the Knight Riders family. A Knight Riders franchise has now lifted a major trophy in each of the last three years, with Kolkata Knight Riders winning the IPL in 2024, Trinbago Knight Riders claiming the Caribbean Premier League in 2025, and LAKR now becoming MLC champions in 2026.

The title also capped a memorable year for the Los Angeles-based franchise. Earlier this year, Knight Riders Sports opened the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles, a major step towards growing cricket in the United States. Winning the MLC trophy in the same year made the season even more special for the franchise.

LOS ANGELES KNIGHT RIDERS HAVE WON THE MLC BY 1 RUN. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5CoxWzRPP0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 19, 2026

Veterans Sunil Narine and Andre Russell once again played leading roles in another Knight Riders triumph. Both players have now been part of three title-winning campaigns in three straight years across the Knight Riders family. Narine was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 MLC season after another outstanding campaign.

The experienced all-rounder delivered when it mattered most in the final. Narine ripped through Washington Freedom’s top order during the powerplay, finishing with brilliant figures of 3/13 to put LAKR in control. Captain Jason Holder also made an important contribution with the ball, taking 3/31 and keeping the pressure on throughout the chase.

Earlier, LAKR posted 164 after being asked to bat first. Andre Fletcher top-scored with 47, Colin Munro chipped in with 40, while Unmukt Tromp added a valuable 39 to give the side a competitive total.

The final went down to the last over with Washington Freedom needing 14 runs. Shadley van Schalkwyk was handed the responsibility of defending the target.

Although he was hit for a six off the opening ball, he bounced back brilliantly by dismissing Obus Pienaar and Ian Holland. Washington needed two runs off the final ball to force a Super Over, but a run-out while attempting the second run sealed a dramatic one-run victory for LAKR.

The result fulfilled captain Jason Holder’s goal before the season began, when he had said winning the title was the only target. LAKR lived up to that promise, securing their maiden MLC crown and giving Knight Riders Sports its 10th franchise trophy.