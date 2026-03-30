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WATCH: Shaheen Afridi faces tough question from Ramiz Raja over ball-tampering, bowler STRUGGLES to reply

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi faces tough question from Ramiz Raja over ball-tampering, bowler STRUGGLES to reply

Controversy erupts as Shaheen Afridi is grilled by Ramiz Raja over ball-tampering in PSL 2026. Sikandar Raza clarifies his stance following Lahore Qalandars match against Karachi Kings.

Shaheen Afridi faces tough question from Ramiz Raja over ball-tampering (Source: X)

Shaheen Shah Afridi captain of the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars, found himself at the center of controversy during the closing stages of Sunday’s match against Karachi Kings. The incident occurred just before Lahore pacer Haris Rauf was set to bowl the final over.

A video is going viral on social media which shows Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman handling the ball while in discussion.

The umpires deemed that the ball had been tampered with and handed a five-run penalty to Lahore. Karachi Kings seized the advantage and completed the chase within the first three balls of the 20th over.

Ramiz Raja questions Shaheen Afridi over ball-tampering controversy

During the post-match presentation, Pakistan cricket legend Ramiz Raja asked Afridi tough question over the controversial incident. The Lahore captain struggled to respond, stumbling through his answers and ultimately claiming he was unaware of what had occurred.

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“I don’t know about this, and we’ll see if it’s there in the camera and discuss what it is. Actually, five runs were taken and we can’t do anything,” Shaheen said at the presentation.

Ramiz Raja to Shaheen Afridi: "The ball was taken from you at the end because of the ball tempering so what are your thoughts on that?" Shaheen Afridi: "I don’t know about this. We will see that in cameras. We will discuss who did that." pic.twitter.com/j2f8ofri3y — Harshita Sharma (@GarvitUttam) March 29, 2026

Ramiz, however, pressed on relentlessly, continuing to question Shaheen Afridi over the ball-tampering controversy.

“You have to ask the umpires why they changed the ball. When we asked them why they changed the ball, they told us to go away. When they were making the decision, the umpires requested us, even the captain, to return to our fielding positions,” Ramiz explained.

Sikandar Raza denies ball-tampering allegations

After the match, Lahore star Sikandar Raza commented, “I can only speak for myself. There was never any attempt on my part to change the condition of the ball, or even to try. All I remember is that when I was trying to dry the ball and make it shine, the umpires asked us not to dry it under the shirt. Who they are accusing, unless we see the proof, I think it’s a big decision. I have not been called for an enquiry.”

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