WATCH: Shaheen Afridi SLAMS Babar Azam after Pakistan’s defeat to England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match, says ‘partnership is…’

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed for 25 off 24 balls in his side's two-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match.

Shaheen Afridi (left) has hit out at Babar Azam after Pakistan's loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan are on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup 2026 after their two-wicket defeat to England in the Super 8 match at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday. In the aftermath of the disappointing loss, pacer Shaheen Afridi spoke to the media and slammed former skipper Babar Azam for his performance.

Babar, who was batting at number four position in the game against England, scored 25 off 24 balls with 2 fours before being bowled by Jamie Overton. He had put on 46 runs for the third wicket with Sahibzada Farhan but Shaheen Afridi was quick to put down his contribution.

Asked about Babar’s role in an important ‘partnership’, Shaheen Afridi said, “Look, partnership means somebody you have to have in the crease who can hit this ball and go for single and doubles and throughout that T20 cricket you need that eight or nine runs an over if you want to build a partnership as well. I think that middle phase Adil (Rashid) bowled really well, so I think the credit goes to him as well.”

WATCH Shaheen Afridi’s comments about Babar Azam HERE…

SHAHEEN AFRIDI CRITICISE BABAR AZAM INNING. Q ️-Babar was building a partnership,but after he got out Shaheen️ – A partnership means you need someone to hit boundaries & rotate strike. In T20, you need eight runs over. pic.twitter.com/RQATX74Hin — Sam (@Cricsam01) February 25, 2026

Afridi, who was dropped from the Pakistan playing 11 against Namibia, return to the side against England and emerged as the pick of the bowlers. He claimed 4/33 and became Pakistan’s most successful bowler in T20I cricket, going past Haris Rauf. Shaheen now has 135 wickets in 102 matches at an average of 21.15 while Rauf has 133 scalps in 94 games at an average of 21.10.

“Yes, you said I was dropped out, but my focus is to work on my bowling, how to come back, how to work on my bowling and maintain my normal things, so that I can give good results in the match,” Shaheen said in the post-match press conference in Pallekele on Tuesday.

“Whenever I play, my job is to take wicket early and that’s why I’m bowling first over. I am always trying, whenever I had opportunity, to take a wicket for Pakistan. And today I was just planning – how can I take wicket?” he added.

Shaheen also had a special word of praise for his former Lahore Qalandars teammate and current England skipper Harry Brook, who scored his maiden T20I ton off 50 balls in his win over Pakistan. “He deserved it, it was a world class innings. Harry and me had a very good friendship as well when we played together in PSL. He played with us for Lahore Qalandars,” Shaheen said about shaking hands with Brook after dismissing him.

