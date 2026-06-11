Watch: Shakira, Burna Boy and other artists light up the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway as Shakira and Burna Boy lit up the stage at the iconic Estadio Azteca ahead of this edition's opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-shakira-burna-boy-and-other-artists-light-up-the-fifa-world-cup-2026-opening-ceremony-at-estadio-azteca-8443891/ Copy

Shakira and Burna Boy at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. (Image credits: Special arrangement)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway as Shakira and Burna Boy lit up the stage at the iconic Estadio Azteca ahead of this edition’s opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

In front of an enthusiastic and energetic crowd of over 80,000 fans, the 90-minute ceremony perfectly blended football, music and Mexican culture. The much anticipated set was headlined by the likes of Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Lila Downs, Danny Ocean, and legendary bands Mana and Los Angeles Azules and J Balvin.

The ceremony began with a brilliant narration of Mexican culture’s diversity and Football’s power to unite people from all walks of lives. A World Cup edition of this magnitude deserved an opener like this after all, it is going to be a culmination of 48 different nations for the first time ever.

“Dai Dai” — Shakira & Burna Boy (Live from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony) 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1Q9nHzXqmV — shakira charts (@ShakOnChart) June 11, 2026

Global icons Shakira and Burna Boy headlined the blockbuster event with a live performance of their join FIFA World Cup 2026 track “Dai Dai”, which has taken the internet by a storm.