Watch: Shakira, Burna Boy and other artists light up the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway as Shakira and Burna Boy lit up the stage at the iconic Estadio Azteca ahead of this edition’s opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.
In front of an enthusiastic and energetic crowd of over 80,000 fans, the 90-minute ceremony perfectly blended football, music and Mexican culture. The much anticipated set was headlined by the likes of Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Lila Downs, Danny Ocean, and legendary bands Mana and Los Angeles Azules and J Balvin.
The ceremony began with a brilliant narration of Mexican culture’s diversity and Football’s power to unite people from all walks of lives. A World Cup edition of this magnitude deserved an opener like this after all, it is going to be a culmination of 48 different nations for the first time ever.
“Dai Dai” — Shakira & Burna Boy (Live from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony) 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1Q9nHzXqmV
— shakira charts (@ShakOnChart) June 11, 2026
Global icons Shakira and Burna Boy headlined the blockbuster event with a live performance of their join FIFA World Cup 2026 track “Dai Dai”, which has taken the internet by a storm.
The opening ceremony also featured a massive lineup of stars celebrating the first-ever official World Cup album.
Global music icon J Balvin and South African star Tyla brought their international hits to the stage, while Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean also performed in front of a sea of fans.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony has kicked off in grand style.
Mexico 🇲🇽 taking on South Africa 🇿🇦 in the opening match
Match starts at 12:30 am IST#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wOOro04EtG
— Telugu Vibe (@Urs_TeluguVibe) June 11, 2026
The stadium truly came alive when local Mexican legends took over. Famous singers Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, and Lila Downs performed alongside iconic bands Mana and Los Angeles Azules.
With the opening ceremony done, all focus will shift on the action between Mexico and South Africa for the opener at the Estadio Azteca. This fixture is a repeat of the 2010 edition when the two teams played out a frustrating 1-1 draw. 16 years later, the stage is set again between the South Americans and Africans.
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Tap here to watch.
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