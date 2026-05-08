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Watch: Shakira shows off FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem Dai Dai, teaser goes viral instantly, she becomes...

Watch: Shakira shows off FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem ‘Dai Dai’, teaser goes viral instantly, she becomes…

Colombian popstar Shakira will release a brand new anthem for this summer's biggest sporting spectacle - the FIFA World Cup 2026. This will be the first-ever WC edition which will feature a total of 4

Visuals from the teaser of Shakira's FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem Dai Dai. (Photo credit: Screengrab)

Colombian popstar Shakira will release a brand new anthem for this summer’s biggest sporting spectacle – the FIFA World Cup 2026. This will be the first-ever WC edition which will feature a total of 48 teams, 16 more than the previous editions which featured 32 teams. The summer extravaganza will be hosted across North America with USA, Canada and Mexico co-hosting the event for the very first time.

Highlights Colombian popstar Shakira will release a brand new anthem for this summer's biggest sporting spectacle - the FIFA World Cup 2026. This will be the first-ever WC edition which will feature a total of 48 teams

Every time the FIFA World Cup comes around, football fans around the world remain eager about the official anthem in the build-up to the tournament and it was the same this time around as well. The official album roll-out for the 48-team spectacle began two months ago when the song named “Lighter” was released on March 20th.

Lighter was a collaboration and blend between three artists of the co-hosting nations. American rapper/singer Jelly Roll gave life to this song with authentic country-soul vocals while Carin Leon brought the Mexican influence. Canadian producer Cirkut was the one who orchestrated the song with his catchy beat production.

Although the song has not been openly welcomed or appreciated by audiences around the world, Lighter is still a precursor to what is going to come in the future.

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Shakira’s ‘Dai Dai’ instantly goes viral

Shakira took to her Instagram to post the official teaser of her latest FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem named “Dai Dai”, which literally translates to “Go Go”. That social media post has already garnered 2 million likes and it is all over the internet at the moment.

The Colombian popstar has collaborated with Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy, who is known for pioneering Afro-fusion music, which is a blend of Afro beats, reggae, dancehall and pop genres.

The teaser opens with a shot of the 2006 FIFA World Cup match ball named Adidas Teamgeist followed by the visuals of the 2010 and 2014 edition’s Jabulani and Brazuca.

In the very next frame, Shakira can be seen holding the official match ball for the upcoming 2026 edition.

While many would think these shots were a random idea of the video director, it’s actually more interesting than it seems. Notably, this is the 4th time that Shakira is coming up with an official anthem for the FIFA World Cup and the first time in 12 years.

In 2006 (Germany) she released Hips Don’t Lie (Bamboo), 2010 (South Africa) – she came up with the evergreen anthem named Waka Waka (This time for Africa) and in 2014 (Brazil), Shakira brought the South American flair in La La La (I dare you). And now it’s time for ‘Dai Dai’ to takeover the world with the song set to release on May 14th.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Confirmed Groups

Group A: Mexico, Czech Republic, South Africa, South Korea

Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Haiti, Morocco, Scotland

Group D: United States, Australia, Paraguay, Turkey Group E: Curacao, Ecuador, Germany, Ivory Coast Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand Group H: Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Uruguay Group I: France, Norway, Senegal, Iraq Group J: Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Jordan Group K: Colombia, Jamaica, Portugal, Uzbekistan Group L: Croatia, England, Ghana, Panama

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