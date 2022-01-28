New Delhi: IPL Mega Auction is around the corner and all the 10 teams will be gearing up for an action-packed two days in Bengaluru as top stars of world cricket will be going under the hammer for the cash-rich league.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Change of Name or Captain Unveiling? Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Set to Make Big Announcement

In a video involving KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal that has gone viral over the internet, we see Thakur asking captain of Lucknow Super Kings his budget and Chahal intervenes and comes up with a hilarious reply.



How much is the budget for him?”, Shardul asked Rahul. ”Base Price for you,” replied Rahul. Yuzvendra Chahal shows utmost respect for ‘Lord’ Thakur and said, “You do not have a budget for God.”

Even though the players are having a laugh in the video, this could well be an indication that Thakur could be heading towards Lucknow in the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow will be lead by former Punjab Kings skipper, KL Rahul and he’ll be teaming up with the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

Shardul has transformed himself into to an all-rounder and it’ll be natural for all the franchises in the auction to splash huge sum for the 30-year old pacer. He has performed both with the bat and the ball for India in an unsuccessful South Africa Tour where the Men in Blue lost both the Test and the ODI series.

The IPL Mega Auction will be on 12-13th February, next month.