After India’s thumping win over Bangladesh in the second T20I, opener Shikhar Dhawan celebrated the triumph in his own inimitable fashion. Known for his aggressive style of play at the top of the order, Dhawan packs a punch as an actor as well. The glimpse of it was available for fans on Friday when Dhawan came up with his own unique way to spend some fun time with his teammates.

After the win in Rajkot, the left-handed batsman found a hilarious way to celebrate the occasion. He along with fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shot a video in which the opener can be seen imitating Akshay Kumar’s character Bala from the recently-released movie Housefull 4.

WATCH VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram Bala ke side effects 😂 @akshaykumar @khaleelahmed13 @yuzi_chahal23 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Nov 7, 2019 at 11:29pm PST



In the short video shared by Dhawan on his official Instagram handle, Chahal can be seen making the noise while the former re-enacts Akshay’s act. Khaleel can be seen asking the questions to support the act. The 33-year old captioned the video: “Bala ke side effect”. He also tagged Khaleel, Chahal and Akshay’s official handles.

In the movie, Akshay’s character Bala has a tendency to forget everything after being exposed to any sort of loud noise.

Earlier, Dhawan has thanked fans for cheering the team after defeating Bangladesh in the second T20I. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma played a knock of 85 runs off 43 balls while Dhawan scored 31 runs. The duo shared a brilliant 118-run opening stand which put the hosts in the driver’s seat during the 154-run chase.

“All happy faces after a good game. Thank you for all the support. Kudos to @ImRo45 for his great knock,” Dhawan tweeted.

Courtesy the win in Rajkot, India have levelled the three-match series at 1-1. Both teams will next lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series in Nagpur on Sunday, November 10.