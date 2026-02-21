Home

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan marries Sophie Shine, video from Varmala ceremony goes viral

Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Sophie Shine, in a private wedding ceremony in Delhi attended by close family and friends. A video from their varmala ceremony has taken social media by storm.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot for the second time, with his long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private ceremony in Delhi on Saturday. The couple grabbed headlines after they were spotted together in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Fellow India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared glimpses of the wedding on his Instagram, captioning the post, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

A heartwarming video from their varmala ceremony has taken social media by storm, with fans flooding the couple congratulatory wishes.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine got married today. Heartiest congratulations to Shikhar Dhawan on his wedding.❤️ Very happy for Gabbar he truly deserves this happiness, and it’s wonderful to see him finding it again. pic.twitter.com/Gn6TELrRbz — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 21, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan is seen wearing a white sherwani with embroidery work, paired with matching turban. He accessorized his look with green beaded jewelry around his neck, while, Sophie Shine is wearing a white lehenga adorned with floral embroidery in shades of orange. She completes the look with a sheer dupatta draped over her shoulders and traditional jewelry.

Yesterday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a series of beautiful pictures from his Sangeet ceremony on Instagram, featuring his Irish fiancée, Sophie Shine. and captioned, “Sangeet Night. Almost the Dhawans,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Who is Sophie Shine?

As per Sophie’s LinkedIn, she works as Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a US-based financial services company. Sources indicate that she met Shikhar Dhawan in the UAE, where she currently resides.

She earned her degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and completed her earlier schooling at Castleroy College in Ireland.

As per reports, Dhawan and Sophie met for the first time in Dubai several years back. What began as a friendship eventually turned romantic, and the pair has now been cohabiting for over a year.

Shikhar Dhawan divorced former wife in 2023

This marks Shikhar Dhawan’s second marriage after his divorce from wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023, which brought an end to their 11-year-long marriage. Dhawan married Aesha in 2011, she has two daughters from a previous marriage. However, their relationship eventually deteriorated after a prolonged period of personal differences.

While granting the divorce, the Delhi court noted that Dhawan went through mental distress, as his former wife had kept him away from his only son, Zoravar Dhawan, for several years.

