  • Home
  • Sports
  • WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan marries Sophie Shine, video from Varmala ceremony goes viral

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan marries Sophie Shine, video from Varmala ceremony goes viral

Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Sophie Shine, in a private wedding ceremony in Delhi attended by close family and friends. A video from their varmala ceremony has taken social media by storm.

Published date india.com Published: February 21, 2026 10:09 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan's wedding, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aesha Mukherjee, Zoravar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's varmala video goes viral

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot for the second time, with his long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private ceremony in Delhi on Saturday. The couple grabbed headlines after they were spotted together in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Fellow India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared glimpses of the wedding on his Instagram, captioning the post, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”

A heartwarming video from their varmala ceremony has taken social media by storm, with fans flooding the couple congratulatory wishes.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Shikhar Dhawan is seen wearing a white sherwani with embroidery work, paired with matching turban. He accessorized his look with green beaded jewelry around his neck, while, Sophie Shine is wearing a white lehenga adorned with floral embroidery in shades of orange. She completes the look with a sheer dupatta draped over her shoulders and traditional jewelry.

Yesterday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a series of beautiful pictures from his Sangeet ceremony on Instagram, featuring his Irish fiancée, Sophie Shine. and captioned, “Sangeet Night. Almost the Dhawans,”

Who is Sophie Shine?

As per Sophie’s LinkedIn, she works as Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a US-based financial services company. Sources indicate that she met Shikhar Dhawan in the UAE, where she currently resides.

She earned her degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and completed her earlier schooling at Castleroy College in Ireland.

As per reports, Dhawan and Sophie met for the first time in Dubai several years back. What began as a friendship eventually turned romantic, and the pair has now been cohabiting for over a year.

Shikhar Dhawan divorced former wife in 2023

This marks Shikhar Dhawan’s second marriage after his divorce from wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023, which brought an end to their 11-year-long marriage. Dhawan married Aesha in 2011, she has two daughters from a previous marriage. However, their relationship eventually deteriorated after a prolonged period of personal differences.

While granting the divorce, the Delhi court noted that Dhawan went through mental distress, as his former wife had kept him away from his only son, Zoravar Dhawan, for several years.

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.