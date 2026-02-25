Home

WATCH: THIS Star player escapes injury ahead of India vs Zimbabwe clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Star player escapes injury before India vs Zimbabwe clash in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Star Indian player escapes from serious injury

After the massive loss against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026, team India will play their next match against Zimbabwe on February 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Every game is a must-win situation for the Indian team, as they are left with only two matches. They need to win both their matches if they want to qualify for the semi-final with a strong impact. Ahead of the clash against Zimbabwe, a star player from the Indian team was saved from an injury.

Shivam Dube avoids serious injury

Shivam Dube is a key player for the Indian team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. His all-round performances helped his team to register massive victories.

A video is going viral, where the Indian team was seen practicing for their upcoming match against Zimbabwe. While, doing catching practicing for the match. Shivam Dube dropped a catch near the boundary and injured his finger. However, the injury wasn’t serious, and he continued his practice along with his teammates.

Shivam Dube, bro please practice a little carefully. You are the only one batsaman performing well in the team right now. If you also get injured, Team India will be in big trouble. pic.twitter.com/8qhAhL6dnN — ⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 24, 2026

Rinku Singh likely to miss the game against Zimbabwe

Team India was seen focusing more on their fielding and catching practice after losing the important match against South Africa. Every player was seen practicing except Rinku Singh as he returned to his home due to his father’s illness.

Sanju Samson might replace Rinku Singh

According to a report, Rinku Singh will not be available for India’s upcoming games. Sanju Samson is likely to handle the batting charge. He was also seeing practicing in nets and hitting big shots. Samson might be the replacement for Rinku on February 26th.

