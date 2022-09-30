New Delhi: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, news agency Press Trust of India reported on Thursday citing BCCI sources. Bumrah’s ouster from the mega cricket event comes as a huge setback for the Indian team as the ICC T20 World Cup begins on October 16. Bumrah, who has played 60 twenty-twenty internationals, has been ruled out due to back stress fracture. Bumrah’s ouster from the team means one of the two fast bowlers on standby: Mohammad Shami or Deepak Chahar will get a chance to play in the T20 World Cup in Australia.Also Read - LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Prithvi Shaw, Rajat Patidar Likely to be Picked

As Bumrah trended on Twitter, an old video of Shoaib Akhtar's interview with Sports Tak has gone viral on social media, where the Pakistan legend explained how bowlers with frontal action will end up having back problems.

King @shoaib100mph ‘s one year old analysis about Bumrah’s action and back injury…. Pindi boy is always on point. pic.twitter.com/n6JnCeN89q — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) September 29, 2022

“Bowlers with frontal bowling action use their back and shoulders to generate pace. Mine was a side-on – which compensated (for the pressure exerted on back). Remember, when a bowler with a frontal action encounters back trouble, try as hard you may but it will never leave you alone (once it starts troubling). Ian Bishop, Shane Bond, Brumah – all frontal bowlers encountered this issue,” Akhtar told.

“Bumrah now has to think about this – he played a match, took off, recuperate, went into rehabilitation. Now, he will have to be managed well. You cannot risk him anymore – he will break down if you play him in all matches. Play him three matches and give him rest”, he added.

BCCI haven’t made any official confirmation about the pacer’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup, but they have confirmed that Bumrah is facing issues with his back and a result, he won’t be taking part in the T20I series against South Africa. Mohammed Siraj has been named as his replacement.